July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 24
Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 22 10 5 7 24 20 35
2 Columbus Crew 21 8 6 7 31 30 30
3 New York Red Bulls 19 8 5 6 29 23 29
4 Toronto FC 18 8 3 7 28 28 27
5 New England Revolution 22 7 6 9 27 33 27
6 Orlando City SC 20 6 6 8 23 26 24
7 Philadelphia Union 21 6 4 11 26 34 22
8 Impact Montreal 17 6 3 8 24 27 21
9 New York City FC 20 5 6 9 24 28 21
10 Chicago Fire 19 5 3 11 20 28 18
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 20 10 5 5 28 24 35
2 LA Galaxy 22 9 7 6 36 25 34
3 Sporting Kansas City 19 9 6 4 29 20 33
4 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 10 3 8 24 21 33
5 Seattle Sounders 21 10 2 9 25 20 32
6 Portland Timbers 21 9 5 7 23 24 32
7 Real Salt Lake 22 7 8 7 23 27 29
8 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 4 8 21 24 25
9 Colorado Rapids 20 5 9 6 18 19 24
10 Houston Dynamo 20 6 6 8 24 26 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 25
Columbus Crew v Toronto FC (2330)
Sunday, July 26
Impact Montreal v Seattle Sounders (0000)
Chicago Fire v New England Revolution (0030)
FC Dallas v Portland Timbers (0100)
Houston Dynamo v LA Galaxy (0100)
New York City FC v Orlando City SC (1830)
DC United v Philadelphia Union (2100)
Vancouver Whitecaps v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)