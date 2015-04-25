April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 24
Chicago Fire 1 New York City FC 0
Colorado Rapids 1 FC Dallas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
2 DC United 6 3 2 1 6 5 11
3 New England Revolution 7 3 2 2 6 7 11
4 Chicago Fire 6 3 0 3 6 7 9
5 Columbus Crew 6 2 2 2 8 5 8
6 Orlando City SC 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
7 New York City FC 8 1 3 4 5 7 6
8 Philadelphia Union 8 1 3 4 9 13 6
9 Toronto FC 5 1 0 4 8 11 3
10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 5 1 2 10 7 16
2 FC Dallas 8 4 2 2 11 11 14
3 LA Galaxy 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
4 Seattle Sounders 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
5 Houston Dynamo 7 2 3 2 6 4 9
6 Real Salt Lake 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
7 Portland Timbers 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
8 Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 2 7 8 9
9 San Jose Earthquakes 7 3 0 4 7 9 9
10 Colorado Rapids 7 1 4 2 6 6 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 25
Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (2330)
New England Revolution v Real Salt Lake (2330)
Sunday, April 26
Houston Dynamo v Sporting Kansas City (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v DC United (0230)
New York Red Bulls v LA Galaxy (2100)
Orlando City SC v Toronto FC (2300)
Monday, April 27
Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (0130)