July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 26
DC United 3 Philadelphia Union 2
New York City FC 5 Orlando City SC 3
Saturday, July 25
Chicago Fire 2 New England Revolution 2
Columbus Crew 3 Toronto FC 3
FC Dallas 4 Portland Timbers 1
Houston Dynamo 3 LA Galaxy 0
Impact Montreal 1 Seattle Sounders 0
Friday, July 24
Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 23 11 5 7 27 22 38
2 Columbus Crew 22 8 7 7 34 33 31
3 New York Red Bulls 19 8 5 6 29 23 29
4 Toronto FC 19 8 4 7 31 31 28
5 New England Revolution 23 7 7 9 29 35 28
6 New York City FC 21 6 6 9 29 31 24
7 Impact Montreal 18 7 3 8 25 27 24
8 Orlando City SC 21 6 6 9 26 31 24
9 Philadelphia Union 22 6 4 12 28 37 22
10 Chicago Fire 20 5 4 11 22 30 19
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 21 11 5 5 32 25 38
2 LA Galaxy 23 9 7 7 36 28 34
3 Sporting Kansas City 19 9 6 4 29 20 33
4 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 10 3 8 24 21 33
5 Seattle Sounders 22 10 2 10 25 21 32
6 Portland Timbers 22 9 5 8 24 28 32
7 Real Salt Lake 22 7 8 7 23 27 29
8 Houston Dynamo 21 7 6 8 27 26 27
9 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 4 8 21 24 25
10 Colorado Rapids 20 5 9 6 18 19 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
Vancouver Whitecaps v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)