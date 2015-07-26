July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 26 DC United 3 Philadelphia Union 2 New York City FC 5 Orlando City SC 3 Saturday, July 25 Chicago Fire 2 New England Revolution 2 Columbus Crew 3 Toronto FC 3 FC Dallas 4 Portland Timbers 1 Houston Dynamo 3 LA Galaxy 0 Impact Montreal 1 Seattle Sounders 0 Friday, July 24 Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 23 11 5 7 27 22 38 2 Columbus Crew 22 8 7 7 34 33 31 3 New York Red Bulls 19 8 5 6 29 23 29 4 Toronto FC 19 8 4 7 31 31 28 5 New England Revolution 23 7 7 9 29 35 28 6 New York City FC 21 6 6 9 29 31 24 7 Impact Montreal 18 7 3 8 25 27 24 8 Orlando City SC 21 6 6 9 26 31 24 9 Philadelphia Union 22 6 4 12 28 37 22 10 Chicago Fire 20 5 4 11 22 30 19 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 21 11 5 5 32 25 38 2 LA Galaxy 23 9 7 7 36 28 34 3 Sporting Kansas City 19 9 6 4 29 20 33 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 10 3 8 24 21 33 5 Seattle Sounders 22 10 2 10 25 21 32 6 Portland Timbers 22 9 5 8 24 28 32 7 Real Salt Lake 22 7 8 7 23 27 29 8 Houston Dynamo 21 7 6 8 27 26 27 9 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 4 8 21 24 25 10 Colorado Rapids 20 5 9 6 18 19 24 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 26 Vancouver Whitecaps v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)