Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 5
Impact Montreal 4 Chicago Fire 3
New England Revolution 3 Orlando City SC 0
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Philadelphia Union 2
Seattle Sounders 2 Toronto FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 28 13 5 10 35 34 44
2 New York Red Bulls 25 12 6 7 43 28 42
3 Columbus Crew 27 11 8 8 45 44 41
4 New England Revolution 27 11 7 9 38 36 40
5 Toronto FC 26 11 4 11 45 44 37
6 Impact Montreal 24 9 4 11 34 37 31
7 Philadelphia Union 28 8 6 14 35 45 30
8 Orlando City SC 28 7 8 13 33 50 29
9 New York City FC 27 7 7 13 38 46 28
10 Chicago Fire 27 7 6 14 34 42 27
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 28 13 7 8 49 33 46
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 14 3 10 38 28 45
3 FC Dallas 25 12 5 8 35 30 41
4 Seattle Sounders 28 13 2 13 34 31 41
5 Sporting Kansas City 25 11 7 7 40 35 40
6 Portland Timbers 27 11 7 9 29 32 40
7 San Jose Earthquakes 27 11 5 11 33 31 38
8 Houston Dynamo 27 9 8 10 35 34 35
9 Colorado Rapids 26 8 9 9 25 27 33
10 Real Salt Lake 27 8 8 11 29 40 32
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 6
Columbus Crew v FC Dallas (2300)