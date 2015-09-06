Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 5 Impact Montreal 4 Chicago Fire 3 New England Revolution 3 Orlando City SC 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Philadelphia Union 2 Seattle Sounders 2 Toronto FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 28 13 5 10 35 34 44 2 New York Red Bulls 25 12 6 7 43 28 42 3 Columbus Crew 27 11 8 8 45 44 41 4 New England Revolution 27 11 7 9 38 36 40 5 Toronto FC 26 11 4 11 45 44 37 6 Impact Montreal 24 9 4 11 34 37 31 7 Philadelphia Union 28 8 6 14 35 45 30 8 Orlando City SC 28 7 8 13 33 50 29 9 New York City FC 27 7 7 13 38 46 28 10 Chicago Fire 27 7 6 14 34 42 27 Western Conference 1 LA Galaxy 28 13 7 8 49 33 46 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 14 3 10 38 28 45 3 FC Dallas 25 12 5 8 35 30 41 4 Seattle Sounders 28 13 2 13 34 31 41 5 Sporting Kansas City 25 11 7 7 40 35 40 6 Portland Timbers 27 11 7 9 29 32 40 7 San Jose Earthquakes 27 11 5 11 33 31 38 8 Houston Dynamo 27 9 8 10 35 34 35 9 Colorado Rapids 26 8 9 9 25 27 33 10 Real Salt Lake 27 8 8 11 29 40 32 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 6 Columbus Crew v FC Dallas (2300)