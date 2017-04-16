Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Colorado Rapids 1 Real Salt Lake 2 Columbus Crew 2 Toronto FC 1 Houston Dynamo 2 Minnesota United FC 2 New York Red Bulls 2 DC United 0 Portland Timbers 0 Sporting Kansas City 1 Chicago Fire 3 New England Revolution 0 Montreal Impact 2 Atlanta United FC 1 Orlando City SC 2 LA Galaxy 1 Friday, April 14 Philadelphia Union 0 New York City FC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 FC Dallas 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Columbus Crew 7 4 1 2 11 8 13 2 Orlando City SC 5 4 0 1 6 4 12 3 Chicago Fire 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 4 New York City FC 6 3 1 2 10 5 10 5 New York Red Bulls 7 3 1 3 7 9 10 6 Atlanta United FC 6 2 2 2 14 7 8 7 New England Revolution 6 2 1 3 9 9 7 8 DC United 6 2 1 3 4 10 7 9 Toronto FC 6 1 4 1 7 6 7 10 Montreal Impact 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 11 Philadelphia Union 6 0 2 4 5 11 2 Western Conference 1 Portland Timbers 7 4 1 2 16 9 13 2 Sporting Kansas City 6 3 3 0 6 2 12 3 FC Dallas 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 4 Houston Dynamo 6 3 1 2 13 11 10 5 San Jose Earthquakes 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 6 Real Salt Lake 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 6 2 1 3 8 11 7 8 LA Galaxy 6 2 0 4 8 10 6 9 Seattle Sounders 6 1 3 2 8 8 6 10 Minnesota United FC 7 1 2 4 12 24 5 11 Colorado Rapids 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0