Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
New York Red Bulls 1 Columbus Crew 3
Saturday, October 18
DC United 2 Chicago Fire 1
Philadelphia Union 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
San Jose Earthquakes 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Colorado Rapids 0 FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 1 Impact Montreal 1
Friday, October 17
Portland Timbers 0 Real Salt Lake 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 32 17 9 6 67 33 60
2 Seattle Sounders 32 19 3 10 61 48 60
3 FC Dallas 33 16 6 11 55 43 54
4 Real Salt Lake 33 14 11 8 52 39 53
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 33 11 14 8 41 40 47
6 Portland Timbers 33 11 13 9 59 52 46
7 Colorado Rapids 33 8 8 17 43 61 32
8 San Jose Earthquakes 33 6 12 15 35 49 30
9 Chivas USA 32 8 6 18 28 59 30
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 33 17 7 9 51 36 58
2 New England Revolution 33 16 4 13 50 46 52
3 Columbus Crew 33 13 10 10 50 41 49
4 Sporting Kansas City 33 14 7 12 48 39 49
5 New York Red Bulls 33 12 11 10 53 50 47
6 Philadelphia Union 33 10 12 11 50 49 42
7 Toronto FC 33 11 8 14 44 53 41
8 Houston Dynamo 33 11 6 16 38 56 39
9 Chicago Fire 33 5 18 10 39 50 33
10 Impact Montreal 33 6 9 18 37 57 27
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 20
LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (0030)