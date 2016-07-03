July 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 3 Sporting Kansas City Columbus Crew Postponed New York City FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0 Saturday, July 2 Houston Dynamo 1 Philadelphia Union 0 Toronto FC 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Montreal Impact 3 New England Revolution 2 Friday, July 1 Chicago Fire 1 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Real Salt Lake 1 DC United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 18 7 6 5 29 31 27 2 Philadelphia Union 18 7 5 6 29 26 26 3 Montreal Impact 16 6 6 4 27 24 24 4 New York Red Bulls 18 7 2 9 28 25 23 5 DC United 17 5 6 6 17 17 21 6 Toronto FC 16 5 5 6 18 19 20 7 Orlando City SC 15 4 8 3 28 25 20 8 New England Revolution 17 4 7 6 23 31 19 9 Columbus Crew 15 3 7 5 19 22 16 10 Chicago Fire 15 3 5 7 15 20 14 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 16 9 5 2 19 11 32 2 FC Dallas 18 9 4 5 26 24 31 3 Real Salt Lake 17 8 4 5 28 27 28 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 17 7 3 7 27 29 24 5 Portland Timbers 17 6 5 6 28 29 23 6 LA Galaxy 16 5 8 3 28 18 23 7 Sporting Kansas City 18 6 4 8 18 20 22 8 San Jose Earthquakes 17 5 7 5 19 20 22 9 Seattle Sounders 16 5 2 9 14 20 17 10 Houston Dynamo 17 4 5 8 23 25 17 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 3 Sporting Kansas City v Columbus Crew (2300) Postponed Tuesday, July 5 Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers (0100) FC Dallas v Orlando City SC (0100) LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)