May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 27
LA Galaxy 1 Real Salt Lake 0
Portland Timbers 1 DC United 0
Seattle Sounders 1 Colorado Rapids 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 13 6 4 3 14 11 22
2 New England Revolution 13 5 5 3 18 16 20
3 New York Red Bulls 11 4 5 2 14 11 17
4 Columbus Crew 11 4 3 4 17 14 15
5 Toronto FC 10 4 1 5 14 14 13
6 Orlando City SC 12 3 4 5 14 15 13
7 Philadelphia Union 13 3 3 7 13 21 12
8 Chicago Fire 10 3 2 5 11 14 11
9 Impact Montreal 7 2 2 3 9 10 8
10 New York City FC 12 1 4 7 9 16 7
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 12 7 2 3 18 9 23
2 FC Dallas 12 6 3 3 18 15 21
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 2 5 14 12 20
4 LA Galaxy 14 5 5 4 13 15 20
5 Sporting Kansas City 12 4 6 2 17 15 18
6 San Jose Earthquakes 12 5 3 4 13 12 18
7 Real Salt Lake 13 4 5 4 12 16 17
8 Houston Dynamo 13 4 4 5 16 16 16
9 Portland Timbers 13 4 4 5 11 13 16
10 Colorado Rapids 12 2 7 3 10 10 13
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 30
Sporting Kansas City v FC Dallas (0100)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Real Salt Lake (2200)
DC United v Philadelphia Union (2300)
New York City FC v Houston Dynamo (2300)
Toronto FC v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)
Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew (2330)
Sunday, May 31
Chicago Fire v Impact Montreal (0030)
Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers (0100)
Seattle Sounders v New York Red Bulls (2100)
New England Revolution v LA Galaxy (2300)