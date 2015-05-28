May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 27 LA Galaxy 1 Real Salt Lake 0 Portland Timbers 1 DC United 0 Seattle Sounders 1 Colorado Rapids 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 13 6 4 3 14 11 22 2 New England Revolution 13 5 5 3 18 16 20 3 New York Red Bulls 11 4 5 2 14 11 17 4 Columbus Crew 11 4 3 4 17 14 15 5 Toronto FC 10 4 1 5 14 14 13 6 Orlando City SC 12 3 4 5 14 15 13 7 Philadelphia Union 13 3 3 7 13 21 12 8 Chicago Fire 10 3 2 5 11 14 11 9 Impact Montreal 7 2 2 3 9 10 8 10 New York City FC 12 1 4 7 9 16 7 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 12 7 2 3 18 9 23 2 FC Dallas 12 6 3 3 18 15 21 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 2 5 14 12 20 4 LA Galaxy 14 5 5 4 13 15 20 5 Sporting Kansas City 12 4 6 2 17 15 18 6 San Jose Earthquakes 12 5 3 4 13 12 18 7 Real Salt Lake 13 4 5 4 12 16 17 8 Houston Dynamo 13 4 4 5 16 16 16 9 Portland Timbers 13 4 4 5 11 13 16 10 Colorado Rapids 12 2 7 3 10 10 13 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 30 Sporting Kansas City v FC Dallas (0100) Vancouver Whitecaps v Real Salt Lake (2200) DC United v Philadelphia Union (2300) New York City FC v Houston Dynamo (2300) Toronto FC v San Jose Earthquakes (2300) Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew (2330) Sunday, May 31 Chicago Fire v Impact Montreal (0030) Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers (0100) Seattle Sounders v New York Red Bulls (2100) New England Revolution v LA Galaxy (2300)