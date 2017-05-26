Soccer-Mexico coach apologises for touchline rant
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.
May 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, May 25 Chicago Fire 2 FC Dallas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 13 7 5 1 21 12 26 2 Chicago Fire 13 7 3 3 23 16 24 3 New York City FC 12 6 2 4 22 13 20 4 Orlando City SC 12 6 2 4 14 17 20 5 Columbus Crew 13 6 1 6 20 19 19 6 New York Red Bulls 13 5 2 6 13 19 17 7 Philadelphia Union 12 4 4 4 19 15 16 8 New England Revolution 12 4 4 4 20 17 16 9 Atlanta United FC 11 4 3 4 24 16 15 10 Montreal Impact 11 3 4 4 18 18 13 11 DC United 11 3 2 6 9 19 11 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 4 3 16 9 22 2 Houston Dynamo 12 6 1 5 22 20 19 3 FC Dallas 11 5 4 2 15 9 19 4 San Jose Earthquakes 13 5 4 4 14 14 19 5 Portland Timbers 12 5 3 4 22 20 18 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 5 1 5 15 16 16 7 LA Galaxy 11 4 2 5 15 17 14 8 Seattle Sounders 12 3 4 5 16 19 13 9 Minnesota United FC 12 3 2 7 18 30 11 10 Real Salt Lake 13 3 2 8 11 24 11 11 Colorado Rapids 11 2 1 8 9 17 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 26 Toronto FC v Columbus Crew (2300) Saturday, May 27 Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (1900) Vancouver Whitecaps v DC United (2300) New York Red Bulls v New England Revolution (2330) Sunday, May 28 Colorado Rapids v Sporting Kansas City (0000) Minnesota United FC v Orlando City SC (0000) Real Salt Lake v Philadelphia Union (0000) San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (0200) Atlanta United FC v New York City FC (2100) Monday, May 29 FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo (0000)
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.
HONG KONG, June 22 Gus Poyet has received the backing of the Shanghai Shenhua president following growing calls for the Uruguayan coach's dismissal after a disappointing start to the Chinese Super League season.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 21 Colorado Rapids 1 LA Galaxy 3 DC United 2 Atlanta United FC 1 Minnesota United FC 3 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 16 9 5 2 28 15 32 2 Chicago Fire 16 9 4 3 27 17 31 3 New York City FC 16 8 3 5 29 20 27 4