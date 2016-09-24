Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 24
Toronto FC 1 Philadelphia Union 1
Friday, September 23
New York City FC 4 Chicago Fire 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 30 13 9 8 45 33 48
2 New York City FC 31 13 9 9 55 53 48
3 New York Red Bulls 30 12 9 9 52 40 45
4 Philadelphia Union 31 11 9 11 50 48 42
5 Montreal Impact 29 9 11 9 43 46 38
6 New England Revolution 30 9 9 12 37 49 36
7 DC United 29 7 13 9 39 40 34
8 Orlando City SC 29 7 13 9 48 53 34
9 Columbus Crew 28 6 11 11 40 46 29
10 Chicago Fire 29 6 9 14 36 48 27
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 30 15 7 8 47 39 52
2 LA Galaxy 30 11 15 4 51 34 48
3 Colorado Rapids 28 12 11 5 29 24 47
4 Real Salt Lake 30 12 8 10 42 42 44
5 Portland Timbers 30 11 8 11 45 45 41
6 Sporting Kansas City 30 11 7 12 37 37 40
7 Seattle Sounders 28 10 5 13 34 37 35
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 9 7 14 37 46 34
9 San Jose Earthquakes 28 7 13 8 27 30 34
10 Houston Dynamo 28 6 11 11 33 37 29
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 24
DC United v Orlando City SC (2300)
New York Red Bulls v Montreal Impact (2300)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids (2300)
Sunday, September 25
Houston Dynamo v Portland Timbers (0100)
Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas (0130)
San Jose Earthquakes v Sporting Kansas City (0230)
LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (2000)
Columbus Crew v New England Revolution (2300)