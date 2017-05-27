May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 27
Seattle Sounders 1 Portland Timbers 0
Friday, May 26
Toronto FC 5 Columbus Crew 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 14 8 5 1 26 12 29
2 Chicago Fire 13 7 3 3 23 16 24
3 New York City FC 12 6 2 4 22 13 20
4 Orlando City SC 12 6 2 4 14 17 20
5 Columbus Crew 14 6 1 7 20 24 19
6 New York Red Bulls 13 5 2 6 13 19 17
7 Philadelphia Union 12 4 4 4 19 15 16
8 New England Revolution 12 4 4 4 20 17 16
9 Atlanta United FC 11 4 3 4 24 16 15
10 Montreal Impact 11 3 4 4 18 18 13
11 DC United 11 3 2 6 9 19 11
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 4 3 16 9 22
2 Houston Dynamo 12 6 1 5 22 20 19
3 FC Dallas 11 5 4 2 15 9 19
4 San Jose Earthquakes 13 5 4 4 14 14 19
5 Portland Timbers 13 5 3 5 22 21 18
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 5 1 5 15 16 16
7 Seattle Sounders 13 4 4 5 17 19 16
8 LA Galaxy 11 4 2 5 15 17 14
9 Minnesota United FC 12 3 2 7 18 30 11
10 Real Salt Lake 13 3 2 8 11 24 11
11 Colorado Rapids 11 2 1 8 9 17 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 27
Vancouver Whitecaps v DC United (2300)
New York Red Bulls v New England Revolution (2330)
Sunday, May 28
Colorado Rapids v Sporting Kansas City (0000)
Minnesota United FC v Orlando City SC (0000)
Real Salt Lake v Philadelphia Union (0000)
San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (0200)
Atlanta United FC v New York City FC (2100)
Monday, May 29
FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo (0000)