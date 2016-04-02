April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Chicago Fire 1 Philadelphia Union 0
Friday, April 1
New England Revolution 1 New York Red Bulls 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
2 Philadelphia Union 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
3 New England Revolution 5 1 3 1 5 7 6
4 Orlando City SC 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
5 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 7 7 5
6 Chicago Fire 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
7 Toronto FC 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
8 New York Red Bulls 4 1 0 3 4 9 3
9 DC United 4 0 2 2 2 8 2
10 Columbus Crew 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
2 FC Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
3 LA Galaxy 3 2 0 1 7 3 6
4 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
5 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
6 Real Salt Lake 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
7 Houston Dynamo 4 1 1 2 11 8 4
8 Portland Timbers 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
9 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
10 Seattle Sounders 3 0 0 3 2 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 3
Colorado Rapids v Toronto FC (0000)
Sporting Kansas City v Real Salt Lake (0030)
FC Dallas v Columbus Crew (0100)
Seattle Sounders v Montreal Impact (0200)
Vancouver Whitecaps v LA Galaxy (0200)
San Jose Earthquakes v DC United (0230)
Monday, April 4
Orlando City SC v Portland Timbers (0000)