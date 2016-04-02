April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 2 Chicago Fire 1 Philadelphia Union 0 Friday, April 1 New England Revolution 1 New York Red Bulls 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Philadelphia Union 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 3 New England Revolution 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 4 Orlando City SC 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 5 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 6 Chicago Fire 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 7 Toronto FC 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 8 New York Red Bulls 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 9 DC United 4 0 2 2 2 8 2 10 Columbus Crew 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 3 3 0 0 4 1 9 2 FC Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 3 LA Galaxy 3 2 0 1 7 3 6 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 5 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 6 Real Salt Lake 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 7 Houston Dynamo 4 1 1 2 11 8 4 8 Portland Timbers 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 9 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 10 Seattle Sounders 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 3 Colorado Rapids v Toronto FC (0000) Sporting Kansas City v Real Salt Lake (0030) FC Dallas v Columbus Crew (0100) Seattle Sounders v Montreal Impact (0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v LA Galaxy (0200) San Jose Earthquakes v DC United (0230) Monday, April 4 Orlando City SC v Portland Timbers (0000)