April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 26
New York Red Bulls 1 LA Galaxy 1
Saturday, April 25
Columbus Crew 4 Philadelphia Union 1
Houston Dynamo 4 Sporting Kansas City 4
New England Revolution 4 Real Salt Lake 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 DC United 2
Friday, April 24
Chicago Fire 1 New York City FC 0
Colorado Rapids 1 FC Dallas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New England Revolution 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
2 DC United 7 4 2 1 8 6 14
3 New York Red Bulls 6 3 3 0 10 5 12
4 Columbus Crew 7 3 2 2 12 6 11
5 Chicago Fire 6 3 0 3 6 7 9
6 Orlando City SC 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
7 New York City FC 8 1 3 4 5 7 6
8 Philadelphia Union 9 1 3 5 10 17 6
9 Toronto FC 5 1 0 4 8 11 3
10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 5 1 3 11 9 16
2 FC Dallas 8 4 2 2 11 11 14
3 LA Galaxy 8 3 3 2 9 8 12
4 Seattle Sounders 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
5 Houston Dynamo 8 2 4 2 10 8 10
6 Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 2 11 12 10
7 Portland Timbers 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
8 San Jose Earthquakes 7 3 0 4 7 9 9
9 Real Salt Lake 7 2 3 2 6 9 9
10 Colorado Rapids 7 1 4 2 6 6 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 26
Orlando City SC v Toronto FC (2300)
Monday, April 27
Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (0130)