April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 26 New York Red Bulls 1 LA Galaxy 1 Saturday, April 25 Columbus Crew 4 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 Sporting Kansas City 4 New England Revolution 4 Real Salt Lake 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 DC United 2 Friday, April 24 Chicago Fire 1 New York City FC 0 Colorado Rapids 1 FC Dallas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New England Revolution 8 4 2 2 10 7 14 2 DC United 7 4 2 1 8 6 14 3 New York Red Bulls 6 3 3 0 10 5 12 4 Columbus Crew 7 3 2 2 12 6 11 5 Chicago Fire 6 3 0 3 6 7 9 6 Orlando City SC 7 2 2 3 6 8 8 7 New York City FC 8 1 3 4 5 7 6 8 Philadelphia Union 9 1 3 5 10 17 6 9 Toronto FC 5 1 0 4 8 11 3 10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 5 1 3 11 9 16 2 FC Dallas 8 4 2 2 11 11 14 3 LA Galaxy 8 3 3 2 9 8 12 4 Seattle Sounders 6 3 1 2 9 5 10 5 Houston Dynamo 8 2 4 2 10 8 10 6 Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 2 11 12 10 7 Portland Timbers 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 8 San Jose Earthquakes 7 3 0 4 7 9 9 9 Real Salt Lake 7 2 3 2 6 9 9 10 Colorado Rapids 7 1 4 2 6 6 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 26 Orlando City SC v Toronto FC (2300) Monday, April 27 Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (0130)