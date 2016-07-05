MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Monday Monday, July 4 Colorado Rapids 0 Portland Timbers 0 FC Dallas 4 Orlando City SC 0 LA Galaxy 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Sunday, July 3 Sporting Kansas City 3 Columbus Crew 2 New York City FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0 Saturday, July 2 Houston Dynamo 1 Philadelphia Union 0 Toronto FC 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Montreal Impact 3 New England Revolution 2 Friday, July 1 Chicago Fire 1 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Real Salt Lake 1 DC United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 18 7 6 5 29 31 27 2 Philadelphia Union 18 7 5 6 29 26 26 3 Montreal Impact 16 6 6 4 27 24 24 4 New York Red Bulls 18 7 2 9 28 25 23 5 DC United 17 5 6 6 17 17 21 6 Toronto FC 16 5 5 6 18 19 20 7 Orlando City SC 16 4 8 4 28 29 20 8 New England Revolution 17 4 7 6 23 31 19 9 Columbus Crew 16 3 7 6 21 25 16 10 Chicago Fire 15 3 5 7 15 20 14 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 19 10 4 5 30 24 34 2 Colorado Rapids 17 9 6 2 19 11 33 3 Real Salt Lake 17 8 4 5 28 27 28 4 LA Galaxy 17 6 8 3 30 18 26 5 Sporting Kansas City 19 7 4 8 21 22 25 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 18 7 3 8 27 31 24 7 Portland Timbers 18 6 6 6 28 29 24 8 San Jose Earthquakes 17 5 7 5 19 20 22 9 Seattle Sounders 16 5 2 9 14 20 17 10 Houston Dynamo 17 4 5 8 23 25 17
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.