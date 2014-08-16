Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 1
Friday, August 15
Houston Dynamo 2 Philadelphia Union 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Real Salt Lake 24 11 9 4 38 28 42
2 Seattle Sounders 22 13 2 7 38 30 41
3 FC Dallas 23 10 6 7 38 32 36
4 LA Galaxy 20 9 7 4 34 19 34
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 22 7 11 4 33 29 32
6 Portland Timbers 23 7 9 7 38 38 30
7 Colorado Rapids 23 8 6 9 32 31 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 20 6 6 8 25 22 24
9 Chivas USA 22 6 5 11 21 36 23
Eastern Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 23 11 6 6 32 22 39
2 DC United 22 11 4 7 32 24 37
3 Toronto FC 21 9 5 7 32 30 32
4 New York Red Bulls 23 6 10 7 35 34 28
5 Philadelphia Union 24 6 9 9 36 39 27
6 Columbus Crew 23 6 9 8 28 31 27
7 New England Revolution 22 8 2 12 29 35 26
8 Chicago Fire 22 4 13 5 29 34 25
9 Houston Dynamo 23 7 4 12 25 42 25
10 Impact Montreal 22 3 5 14 22 41 14
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 16
Impact Montreal v Chicago Fire (2230)
Columbus Crew v LA Galaxy (2330)
New England Revolution v Portland Timbers (2330)
Sunday, August 17
Sporting Kansas City v Toronto FC (0030)
Chivas USA v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
San Jose Earthquakes v FC Dallas (0230)
Monday, August 18
DC United v Colorado Rapids (0000)