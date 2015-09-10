Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Sept 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 9 Portland Timbers 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Colorado Rapids 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 28 13 5 10 35 34 44 2 New York Red Bulls 25 12 6 7 43 28 42 3 Columbus Crew 28 11 8 9 45 47 41 4 New England Revolution 27 11 7 9 38 36 40 5 Toronto FC 26 11 4 11 45 44 37 6 Impact Montreal 24 9 4 11 34 37 31 7 Philadelphia Union 28 8 6 14 35 45 30 8 Orlando City SC 28 7 8 13 33 50 29 9 New York City FC 27 7 7 13 38 46 28 10 Chicago Fire 27 7 6 14 34 42 27 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 15 3 10 40 28 48 2 LA Galaxy 28 13 7 8 49 33 46 3 FC Dallas 26 13 5 8 38 30 44 4 Sporting Kansas City 26 11 8 7 40 35 41 5 Seattle Sounders 28 13 2 13 34 31 41 6 Portland Timbers 28 11 8 9 29 32 41 7 San Jose Earthquakes 27 11 5 11 33 31 38 8 Houston Dynamo 27 9 8 10 35 34 35 9 Colorado Rapids 27 8 9 10 25 29 33 10 Real Salt Lake 27 8 8 11 29 40 32 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 11 New York Red Bulls v Chicago Fire (2300) Saturday, September 12 Philadelphia Union v Columbus Crew (2300) Sunday, September 13 FC Dallas v New York City FC (0030) Houston Dynamo v Real Salt Lake (0030) Colorado Rapids v DC United (0100) LA Galaxy v Impact Montreal (0230) San Jose Earthquakes v Seattle Sounders (0230) Toronto FC v New England Revolution (2100) Orlando City SC v Sporting Kansas City (2300)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.