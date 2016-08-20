Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 20
New York City FC 1 LA Galaxy 0
Friday, August 19
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Houston Dynamo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 26 11 8 7 44 43 41
2 Toronto FC 24 10 7 7 34 25 37
3 New York Red Bulls 25 10 6 9 43 33 36
4 Philadelphia Union 24 9 7 8 42 37 34
5 Montreal Impact 23 8 9 6 38 34 33
6 DC United 23 6 9 8 24 28 27
7 Orlando City SC 23 5 12 6 38 41 27
8 New England Revolution 24 6 8 10 29 44 26
9 Columbus Crew 22 3 11 8 29 38 20
10 Chicago Fire 22 4 7 11 22 32 19
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 25 13 6 6 39 33 45
2 Colorado Rapids 23 11 9 3 27 20 42
3 LA Galaxy 24 9 11 4 38 24 38
4 Real Salt Lake 25 10 7 8 36 36 37
5 Sporting Kansas City 26 10 5 11 30 30 35
6 Portland Timbers 25 8 8 9 36 36 32
7 San Jose Earthquakes 24 7 10 7 26 27 31
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 25 8 6 11 34 41 30
9 Seattle Sounders 23 8 3 12 26 30 27
10 Houston Dynamo 24 5 9 10 27 30 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 20
Philadelphia Union v Toronto FC (2300)
Montreal Impact v Chicago Fire (2330)
New England Revolution v Columbus Crew (2330)
Sunday, August 21
Colorado Rapids v Orlando City SC (0100)
Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas (0200)
Sporting Kansas City v Vancouver Whitecaps (0200)
DC United v New York Red Bulls (1900)
Monday, August 22
Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (0130)