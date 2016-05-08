May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 LA Galaxy 4 New England Revolution 2 Saturday, May 7 Colorado Rapids 1 Real Salt Lake 0 Columbus Crew 4 Montreal Impact 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 Seattle Sounders 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Toronto FC 1 FC Dallas 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Portland Timbers 1 Friday, May 6 Orlando City SC 1 New York Red Bulls 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 10 4 3 3 17 15 15 2 Toronto FC 9 4 2 3 10 7 14 3 Philadelphia Union 8 4 1 3 11 8 13 4 Orlando City SC 9 2 5 2 16 14 11 5 New York Red Bulls 10 3 1 6 13 18 10 6 DC United 9 2 4 3 11 11 10 7 New York City FC 9 2 4 3 13 15 10 8 New England Revolution 11 1 7 3 13 20 10 9 Columbus Crew 9 2 3 4 11 14 9 10 Chicago Fire 7 1 4 2 7 8 7 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 10 6 2 2 13 8 20 2 LA Galaxy 9 5 3 1 22 10 18 3 Real Salt Lake 9 5 2 2 14 13 17 4 FC Dallas 11 5 2 4 15 18 17 5 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 3 3 12 13 15 6 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 2 5 11 12 14 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 4 2 5 14 16 14 8 Seattle Sounders 9 4 1 4 10 10 13 9 Portland Timbers 10 3 3 4 15 18 12 10 Houston Dynamo 9 2 2 5 16 16 8 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 8 DC United v New York City FC (2330)