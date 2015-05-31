May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 31
Seattle Sounders 2 New York Red Bulls 1
Saturday, May 30
Chicago Fire 3 Impact Montreal 0
Colorado Rapids 1 Portland Timbers 2
DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1
New York City FC 1 Houston Dynamo 1
Orlando City SC 2 Columbus Crew 2
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Toronto FC 3 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Friday, May 29
Sporting Kansas City 4 FC Dallas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 14 7 4 3 16 12 25
2 New England Revolution 13 5 5 3 18 16 20
3 New York Red Bulls 12 4 5 3 15 13 17
4 Columbus Crew 12 4 4 4 19 16 16
5 Toronto FC 11 5 1 5 17 15 16
6 Chicago Fire 11 4 2 5 14 14 14
7 Orlando City SC 13 3 5 5 16 17 14
8 Philadelphia Union 14 3 3 8 14 23 12
9 Impact Montreal 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
10 New York City FC 13 1 5 7 10 17 8
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 13 8 2 3 20 10 26
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 7 2 5 16 13 23
3 Sporting Kansas City 13 5 6 2 21 15 21
4 FC Dallas 13 6 3 4 18 19 21
5 LA Galaxy 14 5 5 4 13 15 20
6 Portland Timbers 14 5 4 5 13 14 19
7 San Jose Earthquakes 13 5 3 5 14 15 18
8 Houston Dynamo 14 4 5 5 17 17 17
9 Real Salt Lake 14 4 5 5 13 18 17
10 Colorado Rapids 13 2 7 4 11 12 13
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 31
New England Revolution v LA Galaxy (2300)