Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 11
New York Red Bulls 3 Chicago Fire 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 26 13 6 7 46 30 45
2 DC United 28 13 5 10 35 34 44
3 Columbus Crew 28 11 8 9 45 47 41
4 New England Revolution 27 11 7 9 38 36 40
5 Toronto FC 26 11 4 11 45 44 37
6 Impact Montreal 24 9 4 11 34 37 31
7 Philadelphia Union 28 8 6 14 35 45 30
8 Orlando City SC 28 7 8 13 33 50 29
9 New York City FC 27 7 7 13 38 46 28
10 Chicago Fire 28 7 6 15 36 45 27
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 15 3 10 40 28 48
2 LA Galaxy 28 13 7 8 49 33 46
3 FC Dallas 26 13 5 8 38 30 44
4 Sporting Kansas City 26 11 8 7 40 35 41
5 Seattle Sounders 28 13 2 13 34 31 41
6 Portland Timbers 28 11 8 9 29 32 41
7 San Jose Earthquakes 27 11 5 11 33 31 38
8 Houston Dynamo 27 9 8 10 35 34 35
9 Colorado Rapids 27 8 9 10 25 29 33
10 Real Salt Lake 27 8 8 11 29 40 32
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 12
Philadelphia Union v Columbus Crew (2300)
Sunday, September 13
FC Dallas v New York City FC (0030)
Houston Dynamo v Real Salt Lake (0030)
Colorado Rapids v DC United (0100)
LA Galaxy v Impact Montreal (0230)
San Jose Earthquakes v Seattle Sounders (0230)
Toronto FC v New England Revolution (2100)
Orlando City SC v Sporting Kansas City (2300)