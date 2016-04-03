April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 2 Colorado Rapids 1 Toronto FC 0 FC Dallas 1 Columbus Crew 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 DC United 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Montreal Impact 0 Sporting Kansas City 1 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 LA Galaxy 0 Chicago Fire 1 Philadelphia Union 0 Friday, April 1 New England Revolution 1 New York Red Bulls 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 2 Philadelphia Union 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 3 New England Revolution 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 4 Orlando City SC 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 5 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 6 Chicago Fire 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 7 Toronto FC 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 8 New York Red Bulls 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 9 DC United 5 0 3 2 3 9 3 10 Columbus Crew 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 2 Sporting Kansas City 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 3 Real Salt Lake 4 2 2 0 8 6 8 4 LA Galaxy 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 5 Colorado Rapids 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 7 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 8 Houston Dynamo 4 1 1 2 11 8 4 9 Portland Timbers 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 10 Seattle Sounders 4 1 0 3 3 5 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 4 Orlando City SC v Portland Timbers (0000)