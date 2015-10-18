Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
DC United 4 Chicago Fire 0
Houston Dynamo 1 Seattle Sounders 1
New York Red Bulls 4 Philadelphia Union 1
Saturday, October 17
New England Revolution 0 Impact Montreal 1
Real Salt Lake 0 FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 0 Columbus Crew 2
Friday, October 16
Orlando City SC 2 New York City FC 1
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 33 17 6 10 60 42 57
2 DC United 33 15 6 12 43 40 51
3 Columbus Crew 33 14 8 11 53 53 50
4 Toronto FC 33 15 4 14 57 56 49
5 Impact Montreal 33 14 6 13 46 43 48
6 New England Revolution 33 13 8 12 45 46 47
7 Orlando City SC 33 12 8 13 46 55 44
8 New York City FC 33 10 7 16 48 55 37
9 Philadelphia Union 33 9 7 17 41 55 34
10 Chicago Fire 33 8 6 19 42 56 30
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 33 17 6 10 50 38 57
2 LA Galaxy 32 14 9 9 53 39 51
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 33 15 5 13 42 36 50
4 Seattle Sounders 33 14 6 13 41 35 48
5 Sporting Kansas City 32 13 9 10 46 42 48
6 San Jose Earthquakes 33 13 8 12 40 37 47
7 Portland Timbers 32 13 8 11 32 36 47
8 Houston Dynamo 33 11 9 13 42 46 42
9 Real Salt Lake 33 11 8 14 37 45 41
10 Colorado Rapids 32 8 10 14 30 39 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 18
LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2300)