Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 1 New York City FC 2 Impact Montreal 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 23 11 5 7 27 22 38 2 Columbus Crew 22 8 7 7 34 33 31 3 New York Red Bulls 19 8 5 6 29 23 29 4 Toronto FC 19 8 4 7 31 31 28 5 New England Revolution 23 7 7 9 29 35 28 6 Impact Montreal 19 8 3 8 28 29 27 7 New York City FC 22 6 6 10 31 34 24 8 Orlando City SC 21 6 6 9 26 31 24 9 Philadelphia Union 22 6 4 12 28 37 22 10 Chicago Fire 20 5 4 11 22 30 19 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 21 11 5 5 32 25 38 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 22 11 3 8 27 22 36 3 LA Galaxy 23 9 7 7 36 28 34 4 Sporting Kansas City 19 9 6 4 29 20 33 5 Seattle Sounders 22 10 2 10 25 21 32 6 Portland Timbers 22 9 5 8 24 28 32 7 Real Salt Lake 22 7 8 7 23 27 29 8 Houston Dynamo 21 7 6 8 27 26 27 9 San Jose Earthquakes 20 7 4 9 22 27 25 10 Colorado Rapids 20 5 9 6 18 19 24 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 1 DC United v Real Salt Lake (2300) Philadelphia Union v New York Red Bulls (2300) New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2330) Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew (2330) Sunday, August 2 Sporting Kansas City v Houston Dynamo (0030) Colorado Rapids v LA Galaxy (0100) Seattle Sounders v Vancouver Whitecaps (0200) San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2100) Chicago Fire v FC Dallas (2300)