Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 1
New York City FC 2 Impact Montreal 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 23 11 5 7 27 22 38
2 Columbus Crew 22 8 7 7 34 33 31
3 New York Red Bulls 19 8 5 6 29 23 29
4 Toronto FC 19 8 4 7 31 31 28
5 New England Revolution 23 7 7 9 29 35 28
6 Impact Montreal 19 8 3 8 28 29 27
7 New York City FC 22 6 6 10 31 34 24
8 Orlando City SC 21 6 6 9 26 31 24
9 Philadelphia Union 22 6 4 12 28 37 22
10 Chicago Fire 20 5 4 11 22 30 19
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 21 11 5 5 32 25 38
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 22 11 3 8 27 22 36
3 LA Galaxy 23 9 7 7 36 28 34
4 Sporting Kansas City 19 9 6 4 29 20 33
5 Seattle Sounders 22 10 2 10 25 21 32
6 Portland Timbers 22 9 5 8 24 28 32
7 Real Salt Lake 22 7 8 7 23 27 29
8 Houston Dynamo 21 7 6 8 27 26 27
9 San Jose Earthquakes 20 7 4 9 22 27 25
10 Colorado Rapids 20 5 9 6 18 19 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 1
DC United v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Philadelphia Union v New York Red Bulls (2300)
New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2330)
Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew (2330)
Sunday, August 2
Sporting Kansas City v Houston Dynamo (0030)
Colorado Rapids v LA Galaxy (0100)
Seattle Sounders v Vancouver Whitecaps (0200)
San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2100)
Chicago Fire v FC Dallas (2300)