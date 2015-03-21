March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 21
Colorado Rapids 0 New York City FC 0
New England Revolution 0 Impact Montreal 0
Philadelphia Union 0 FC Dallas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
2 Orlando City SC 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Columbus Crew 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
4 DC United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Toronto FC 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
6 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
7 New York Red Bulls 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Impact Montreal 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
9 New England Revolution 3 0 1 2 0 5 1
10 Chicago Fire 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
2 LA Galaxy 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
3 Seattle Sounders 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
4 San Jose Earthquakes 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
5 Houston Dynamo 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
7 Real Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
8 Portland Timbers 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
9 Colorado Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
10 Sporting Kansas City 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 21
Orlando City SC v Vancouver Whitecaps (2330)
Sunday, March 22
Sporting Kansas City v Portland Timbers (0030)
LA Galaxy v Houston Dynamo (0230)
New York Red Bulls v DC United (2100)
San Jose Earthquakes v Chicago Fire (2300)