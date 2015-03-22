Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 New York Red Bulls 2 DC United 0 Saturday, March 21 LA Galaxy 1 Houston Dynamo 1 Orlando City SC 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Sporting Kansas City 0 Portland Timbers 0 Colorado Rapids 0 New York City FC 0 New England Revolution 0 Impact Montreal 0 Philadelphia Union 0 FC Dallas 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 2 New York Red Bulls 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 3 Orlando City SC 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Columbus Crew 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 5 Toronto FC 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 6 DC United 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 7 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 8 Impact Montreal 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 9 New England Revolution 3 0 1 2 0 5 1 10 Chicago Fire 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 2 0 1 3 3 6 3 LA Galaxy 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 4 Houston Dynamo 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 5 Seattle Sounders 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 6 San Jose Earthquakes 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Portland Timbers 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 8 Real Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 9 Colorado Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 10 Sporting Kansas City 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 22 San Jose Earthquakes v Chicago Fire (2300)
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.