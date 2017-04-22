April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Houston Dynamo 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Philadelphia Union 3 Montreal Impact 3
Portland Timbers 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Friday, April 21
Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Columbus Crew 7 4 1 2 11 8 13
2 Orlando City SC 5 4 0 1 6 4 12
3 Chicago Fire 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
4 New York City FC 6 3 1 2 10 5 10
5 New York Red Bulls 7 3 1 3 7 9 10
6 Toronto FC 7 2 4 1 10 7 10
7 Atlanta United FC 6 2 2 2 14 7 8
8 New England Revolution 7 2 2 3 9 9 8
9 DC United 6 2 1 3 4 10 7
10 Montreal Impact 7 1 4 2 10 12 7
11 Philadelphia Union 7 0 3 4 8 14 3
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 8 5 1 2 18 10 16
2 Houston Dynamo 7 4 1 2 15 11 13
3 Sporting Kansas City 6 3 3 0 6 2 12
4 FC Dallas 5 3 2 0 7 3 11
5 San Jose Earthquakes 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
6 Real Salt Lake 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 7 2 1 4 9 13 7
8 LA Galaxy 6 2 0 4 8 10 6
9 Seattle Sounders 6 1 3 2 8 8 6
10 Minnesota United FC 7 1 2 4 12 24 5
11 Colorado Rapids 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 22
New England Revolution v DC United (2330)
New York Red Bulls v Columbus Crew (2330)
Sunday, April 23
FC Dallas v Sporting Kansas City (0000)
Real Salt Lake v Atlanta United FC (0130)
New York City FC v Orlando City SC (1730)
LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (2000)
Minnesota United FC v Colorado Rapids (2200)