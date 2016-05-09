May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
DC United 0 New York City FC 2
LA Galaxy 4 New England Revolution 2
Saturday, May 7
Colorado Rapids 1 Real Salt Lake 0
Columbus Crew 4 Montreal Impact 4
Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
Seattle Sounders 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Toronto FC 1 FC Dallas 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Portland Timbers 1
Friday, May 6
Orlando City SC 1 New York Red Bulls 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 10 4 3 3 17 15 15
2 Toronto FC 9 4 2 3 10 7 14
3 Philadelphia Union 8 4 1 3 11 8 13
4 New York City FC 10 3 4 3 15 15 13
5 Orlando City SC 9 2 5 2 16 14 11
6 New York Red Bulls 10 3 1 6 13 18 10
7 DC United 10 2 4 4 11 13 10
8 New England Revolution 11 1 7 3 13 20 10
9 Columbus Crew 9 2 3 4 11 14 9
10 Chicago Fire 7 1 4 2 7 8 7
Western Conference
1 Colorado Rapids 10 6 2 2 13 8 20
2 LA Galaxy 9 5 3 1 22 10 18
3 Real Salt Lake 9 5 2 2 14 13 17
4 FC Dallas 11 5 2 4 15 18 17
5 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 3 3 12 13 15
6 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 4 2 5 14 16 14
8 Seattle Sounders 9 4 1 4 10 10 13
9 Portland Timbers 10 3 3 4 15 18 12
10 Houston Dynamo 9 2 2 5 16 16 8