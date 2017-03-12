Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Minnesota United FC 1 Atlanta United FC 6 New York City FC 4 DC United 0 Saturday, March 11 Houston Dynamo 3 Columbus Crew 1 Montreal Impact 2 Seattle Sounders 2 San Jose Earthquakes 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 FC Dallas 0 Chicago Fire 2 Real Salt Lake 0 New York Red Bulls 1 Colorado Rapids 0 Philadelphia Union 2 Toronto FC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 Chicago Fire 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 3 Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 1 7 3 3 4 New York City FC 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 5 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Toronto FC 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 7 Philadelphia Union 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 8 Montreal Impact 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 9 Columbus Crew 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 10 DC United 2 0 1 1 0 4 1 11 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Western Conference 1 Houston Dynamo 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 3 FC Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 5 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 6 Sporting Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 Seattle Sounders 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 9 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Minnesota United FC 2 0 0 2 2 11 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 12 LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2300)
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.