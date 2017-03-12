March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Minnesota United FC 1 Atlanta United FC 6 New York City FC 4 DC United 0 Saturday, March 11 Houston Dynamo 3 Columbus Crew 1 Montreal Impact 2 Seattle Sounders 2 San Jose Earthquakes 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 FC Dallas 0 Chicago Fire 2 Real Salt Lake 0 New York Red Bulls 1 Colorado Rapids 0 Philadelphia Union 2 Toronto FC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 Chicago Fire 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 3 Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 1 7 3 3 4 New York City FC 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 5 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Toronto FC 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 7 Philadelphia Union 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 8 Montreal Impact 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 9 Columbus Crew 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 10 DC United 2 0 1 1 0 4 1 11 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Western Conference 1 Houston Dynamo 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 3 FC Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 5 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 6 Sporting Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 Seattle Sounders 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 9 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Minnesota United FC 2 0 0 2 2 11 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 12 LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2300)