Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Portland Timbers 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Friday, September 19
Real Salt Lake 5 Colorado Rapids 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 27 17 3 7 51 37 54
2 LA Galaxy 28 14 9 5 57 30 51
3 Real Salt Lake 29 13 10 6 49 36 49
4 FC Dallas 28 13 6 9 48 37 45
5 Portland Timbers 29 9 12 8 52 48 39
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 8 13 8 36 39 37
7 Colorado Rapids 29 8 7 14 40 53 31
8 San Jose Earthquakes 27 6 10 11 33 39 28
9 Chivas USA 28 6 6 16 23 51 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 28 14 5 9 42 31 47
2 Sporting Kansas City 29 13 6 10 43 34 45
3 New England Revolution 28 13 3 12 41 39 42
4 New York Red Bulls 28 9 11 8 44 41 38
5 Columbus Crew 28 9 10 9 40 36 37
6 Philadelphia Union 28 9 10 9 45 43 37
7 Toronto FC 27 9 7 11 36 43 34
8 Houston Dynamo 27 9 5 13 33 50 32
9 Chicago Fire 27 5 15 7 34 40 30
10 Impact Montreal 28 5 6 17 32 52 21
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, September 20
Philadelphia Union v Houston Dynamo (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 20
Columbus Crew v New England Revolution (2330)
Impact Montreal v San Jose Earthquakes (2330)
New York Red Bulls v Seattle Sounders (2330)
Sunday, September 21
Chicago Fire v DC United (0030)
LA Galaxy v FC Dallas (0230)
Toronto FC v Chivas USA (1900)