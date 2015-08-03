Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Chicago Fire 2 FC Dallas 0
San Jose Earthquakes 0 Portland Timbers 0
Saturday, August 1
Colorado Rapids 1 LA Galaxy 3
DC United 6 Real Salt Lake 4
New England Revolution 3 Toronto FC 1
Orlando City SC 5 Columbus Crew 2
Philadelphia Union 1 New York Red Bulls 3
Seattle Sounders 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 3
Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston Dynamo 1
New York City FC 2 Impact Montreal 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 24 12 5 7 33 26 41
2 New York Red Bulls 20 9 5 6 32 24 32
3 Columbus Crew 23 8 7 8 36 38 31
4 New England Revolution 24 8 7 9 32 36 31
5 Toronto FC 20 8 4 8 32 34 28
6 Impact Montreal 19 8 3 8 28 29 27
7 Orlando City SC 22 7 6 9 31 33 27
8 New York City FC 22 6 6 10 31 34 24
9 Chicago Fire 21 6 4 11 24 30 22
10 Philadelphia Union 23 6 4 13 29 40 22
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 23 12 3 8 30 22 39
2 FC Dallas 22 11 5 6 32 27 38
3 LA Galaxy 24 10 7 7 39 29 37
4 Sporting Kansas City 20 9 7 4 30 21 34
5 Portland Timbers 23 9 6 8 24 28 33
6 Seattle Sounders 23 10 2 11 25 24 32
7 Real Salt Lake 23 7 8 8 27 33 29
8 Houston Dynamo 22 7 7 8 28 27 28
9 San Jose Earthquakes 21 7 5 9 22 27 26
10 Colorado Rapids 21 5 9 7 19 22 24