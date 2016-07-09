July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 9 Seattle Sounders 0 LA Galaxy 1 Friday, July 8 Orlando City SC 0 Houston Dynamo 0 San Jose Earthquakes 0 FC Dallas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 19 8 6 5 30 31 30 2 Philadelphia Union 18 7 5 6 29 26 26 3 Montreal Impact 16 6 6 4 27 24 24 4 New York Red Bulls 18 7 2 9 28 25 23 5 DC United 17 5 6 6 17 17 21 6 Orlando City SC 17 4 9 4 28 29 21 7 Toronto FC 16 5 5 6 18 19 20 8 New England Revolution 18 4 7 7 23 32 19 9 Columbus Crew 16 3 7 6 21 25 16 10 Chicago Fire 15 3 5 7 15 20 14 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 20 11 4 5 31 24 37 2 Colorado Rapids 17 9 6 2 19 11 33 3 LA Galaxy 18 7 8 3 31 18 29 4 Real Salt Lake 17 8 4 5 28 27 28 5 Sporting Kansas City 19 7 4 8 21 22 25 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 18 7 3 8 27 31 24 7 Portland Timbers 18 6 6 6 28 29 24 8 San Jose Earthquakes 18 5 7 6 19 21 22 9 Houston Dynamo 18 4 6 8 23 25 18 10 Seattle Sounders 17 5 2 10 14 21 17 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 9 Philadelphia Union v DC United (2300) New England Revolution v Columbus Crew (2330) Toronto FC v Chicago Fire (2330) Sunday, July 10 Real Salt Lake v Montreal Impact (0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids (0200) New York Red Bulls v Portland Timbers (2200) Monday, July 11 Sporting Kansas City v New York City FC (0000)