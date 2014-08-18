Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 DC United 4 Colorado Rapids 2 Saturday, August 16 Chivas USA 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Columbus Crew 4 LA Galaxy 1 Impact Montreal 1 Chicago Fire 0 New England Revolution 1 Portland Timbers 1 San Jose Earthquakes 0 FC Dallas 5 Sporting Kansas City 4 Toronto FC 1 Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Friday, August 15 Houston Dynamo 2 Philadelphia Union 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 Real Salt Lake 24 11 9 4 38 28 42 2 Seattle Sounders 22 13 2 7 38 30 41 3 FC Dallas 24 11 6 7 43 32 39 4 LA Galaxy 21 9 7 5 35 23 34 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 23 7 12 4 33 29 33 6 Portland Timbers 24 7 10 7 39 39 31 7 Colorado Rapids 24 8 6 10 34 35 30 8 San Jose Earthquakes 21 6 6 9 25 27 24 9 Chivas USA 23 6 6 11 21 36 24 Eastern Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 24 12 6 6 36 23 42 2 DC United 23 12 4 7 36 26 40 3 Toronto FC 22 9 5 8 33 34 32 4 Columbus Crew 24 7 9 8 32 32 30 5 New York Red Bulls 23 6 10 7 35 34 28 6 Philadelphia Union 24 6 9 9 36 39 27 7 New England Revolution 23 8 3 12 30 36 27 8 Chicago Fire 23 4 13 6 29 35 25 9 Houston Dynamo 23 7 4 12 25 42 25 10 Impact Montreal 23 4 5 14 23 41 17