Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 0
LA Galaxy 2 Seattle Sounders 4
Saturday, September 24
DC United 4 Orlando City SC 1
Houston Dynamo 3 Portland Timbers 1
New York Red Bulls 1 Montreal Impact 0
Real Salt Lake 0 FC Dallas 0
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Sporting Kansas City 2
Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Colorado Rapids 3
Toronto FC 1 Philadelphia Union 1
Friday, September 23
New York City FC 4 Chicago Fire 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 31 13 9 9 53 40 48
2 Toronto FC 30 13 9 8 45 33 48
3 New York City FC 31 13 9 9 55 53 48
4 Philadelphia Union 31 11 9 11 50 48 42
5 Montreal Impact 30 9 11 10 43 47 38
6 DC United 30 8 13 9 43 41 37
7 New England Revolution 31 9 9 13 37 51 36
8 Orlando City SC 30 7 13 10 49 57 34
9 Columbus Crew 29 7 11 11 42 46 32
10 Chicago Fire 29 6 9 14 36 48 27
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 31 15 8 8 47 39 53
2 Colorado Rapids 29 12 12 5 32 27 48
3 LA Galaxy 31 11 15 5 53 38 48
4 Real Salt Lake 31 12 9 10 42 42 45
5 Sporting Kansas City 31 12 7 12 39 38 43
6 Portland Timbers 31 11 8 12 46 48 41
7 Seattle Sounders 29 11 5 13 38 39 38
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 31 9 8 14 40 49 35
9 San Jose Earthquakes 29 7 13 9 28 32 34
10 Houston Dynamo 29 7 11 11 36 38 32