Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, September 12
Colorado Rapids 1 DC United 1
FC Dallas 2 New York City FC 1
Houston Dynamo 1 Real Salt Lake 3
LA Galaxy 0 Impact Montreal 0
Philadelphia Union 1 Columbus Crew 2
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Seattle Sounders 1
Friday, September 11
New York Red Bulls 3 Chicago Fire 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 26 13 6 7 46 30 45
2 DC United 29 13 6 10 36 35 45
3 Columbus Crew 29 12 8 9 47 48 44
4 New England Revolution 27 11 7 9 38 36 40
5 Toronto FC 26 11 4 11 45 44 37
6 Impact Montreal 25 9 5 11 34 37 32
7 Philadelphia Union 29 8 6 15 36 47 30
8 Orlando City SC 28 7 8 13 33 50 29
9 New York City FC 28 7 7 14 39 48 28
10 Chicago Fire 28 7 6 15 36 45 27
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 15 3 10 40 28 48
2 LA Galaxy 29 13 8 8 49 33 47
3 FC Dallas 27 14 5 8 40 31 47
4 Seattle Sounders 29 13 3 13 35 32 42
5 Sporting Kansas City 26 11 8 7 40 35 41
6 Portland Timbers 28 11 8 9 29 32 41
7 San Jose Earthquakes 28 11 6 11 34 32 39
8 Houston Dynamo 28 9 8 11 36 37 35
9 Real Salt Lake 28 9 8 11 32 41 35
10 Colorado Rapids 28 8 10 10 26 30 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Toronto FC v New England Revolution (2100)
Orlando City SC v Sporting Kansas City (2300)