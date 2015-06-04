June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 3 DC United 3 Chicago Fire 1 Impact Montreal 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Philadelphia Union 3 Columbus Crew 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 15 8 4 3 19 13 28 2 New England Revolution 14 5 6 3 20 18 21 3 New York Red Bulls 12 4 5 3 15 13 17 4 Toronto FC 11 5 1 5 17 15 16 5 Columbus Crew 13 4 4 5 19 19 16 6 Philadelphia Union 15 4 3 8 17 23 15 7 Orlando City SC 13 3 5 5 16 17 14 8 Chicago Fire 12 4 2 6 15 17 14 9 Impact Montreal 9 3 2 4 11 14 11 10 New York City FC 13 1 5 7 10 17 8 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 13 8 2 3 20 10 26 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 15 7 2 6 17 15 23 3 Sporting Kansas City 13 5 6 2 21 15 21 4 FC Dallas 13 6 3 4 18 19 21 5 LA Galaxy 15 5 6 4 15 17 21 6 Portland Timbers 14 5 4 5 13 14 19 7 San Jose Earthquakes 13 5 3 5 14 15 18 8 Houston Dynamo 14 4 5 5 17 17 17 9 Real Salt Lake 14 4 5 5 13 18 17 10 Colorado Rapids 13 2 7 4 11 12 13 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 6 Houston Dynamo v New York Red Bulls (0100) DC United v Toronto FC (2300) Philadelphia Union v New York City FC (2300) Columbus Crew v Impact Montreal (2330) Sunday, June 7 Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC (0030) Sporting Kansas City v Seattle Sounders (0030) LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230) Portland Timbers v New England Revolution (0230) Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids (2100) San Jose Earthquakes v FC Dallas (2300)