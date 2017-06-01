June 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 31
Columbus Crew 3 Seattle Sounders 0
Houston Dynamo 5 Real Salt Lake 1
New York City FC 2 New England Revolution 2
Orlando City SC 2 DC United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 14 8 5 1 26 12 29
2 Chicago Fire 13 7 3 3 23 16 24
3 Orlando City SC 14 7 2 5 16 18 23
4 Columbus Crew 15 7 1 7 23 24 22
5 New York City FC 14 6 3 5 25 18 21
6 New York Red Bulls 14 6 2 6 15 20 20
7 Atlanta United FC 12 5 3 4 27 17 18
8 New England Revolution 14 4 5 5 23 21 17
9 Philadelphia Union 13 4 4 5 19 16 16
10 DC United 13 4 2 7 10 21 14
11 Montreal Impact 11 3 4 4 18 18 13
Western Conference
1 Houston Dynamo 14 7 2 5 27 21 23
2 Sporting Kansas City 14 6 4 4 16 10 22
3 FC Dallas 12 5 5 2 15 9 20
4 San Jose Earthquakes 14 5 4 5 16 18 19
5 Portland Timbers 13 5 3 5 22 21 18
6 LA Galaxy 12 5 2 5 19 19 17
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 12 5 1 6 15 17 16
8 Seattle Sounders 14 4 4 6 17 22 16
9 Minnesota United FC 13 4 2 7 19 30 14
10 Real Salt Lake 15 4 2 9 13 29 14
11 Colorado Rapids 12 3 1 8 10 17 10
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 3
Portland Timbers v San Jose Earthquakes (0300)
New York City FC v Philadelphia Union (1700)
Sporting Kansas City v Minnesota United FC (2100)
DC United v LA Galaxy (2300)
Montreal Impact v New York Red Bulls (2330)
New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2330)
Sunday, June 4
FC Dallas v Real Salt Lake (0000)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Atlanta United FC (0030)
Colorado Rapids v Columbus Crew (0100)
Orlando City SC v Chicago Fire (2330)
Monday, June 5
Seattle Sounders v Houston Dynamo (0200)