Aug 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Seattle Sounders 3 Portland Timbers 1 DC United 2 New York Red Bulls 2 Saturday, August 20 Colorado Rapids 0 Orlando City SC 0 Montreal Impact 0 Chicago Fire 3 New England Revolution 0 Columbus Crew 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Toronto FC 3 Real Salt Lake 1 FC Dallas 0 Sporting Kansas City 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 New York City FC 1 LA Galaxy 0 Friday, August 19 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Houston Dynamo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 26 11 8 7 44 43 41 2 Toronto FC 25 11 7 7 37 26 40 3 New York Red Bulls 26 10 7 9 45 35 37 4 Philadelphia Union 25 9 7 9 43 40 34 5 Montreal Impact 24 8 9 7 38 37 33 6 DC United 24 6 10 8 26 30 28 7 Orlando City SC 24 5 13 6 38 41 28 8 New England Revolution 25 6 8 11 29 46 26 9 Columbus Crew 23 4 11 8 31 38 23 10 Chicago Fire 23 5 7 11 25 32 22 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 26 13 6 7 39 34 45 2 Colorado Rapids 24 11 10 3 27 20 43 3 Real Salt Lake 26 11 7 8 37 36 40 4 Sporting Kansas City 27 11 5 11 32 30 38 5 LA Galaxy 24 9 11 4 38 24 38 6 Portland Timbers 26 8 8 10 37 39 32 7 San Jose Earthquakes 24 7 10 7 26 27 31 8 Seattle Sounders 24 9 3 12 29 31 30 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 8 6 12 34 43 30 10 Houston Dynamo 24 5 9 10 27 30 24