Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 25
Impact Montreal 1 DC United 1
Seattle Sounders 2 LA Galaxy 0
Friday, October 24
Chicago Fire 2 Houston Dynamo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 34 20 4 10 65 50 64
2 LA Galaxy 34 17 10 7 69 37 61
3 Real Salt Lake 34 15 11 8 54 39 56
4 FC Dallas 33 16 6 11 55 43 54
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 33 11 14 8 41 40 47
6 Portland Timbers 33 11 13 9 59 52 46
7 Colorado Rapids 33 8 8 17 43 61 32
8 San Jose Earthquakes 33 6 12 15 35 49 30
9 Chivas USA 33 8 6 19 28 61 30
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 34 17 8 9 52 37 59
2 New England Revolution 33 16 4 13 50 46 52
3 Columbus Crew 33 13 10 10 50 41 49
4 Sporting Kansas City 33 14 7 12 48 39 49
5 New York Red Bulls 33 12 11 10 53 50 47
6 Philadelphia Union 33 10 12 11 50 49 42
7 Toronto FC 33 11 8 14 44 53 41
8 Houston Dynamo 34 11 6 17 39 58 39
9 Chicago Fire 34 6 18 10 41 51 36
10 Impact Montreal 34 6 10 18 38 58 28
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 25
New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2330)
Sunday, October 26
FC Dallas v Portland Timbers (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids (0100)
Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (2000)
Chivas USA v San Jose Earthquakes (2030)
Monday, October 27
Sporting Kansas City v New York Red Bulls (0030)