Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 25 Impact Montreal 1 DC United 1 Seattle Sounders 2 LA Galaxy 0 Friday, October 24 Chicago Fire 2 Houston Dynamo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 34 20 4 10 65 50 64 2 LA Galaxy 34 17 10 7 69 37 61 3 Real Salt Lake 34 15 11 8 54 39 56 4 FC Dallas 33 16 6 11 55 43 54 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 33 11 14 8 41 40 47 6 Portland Timbers 33 11 13 9 59 52 46 7 Colorado Rapids 33 8 8 17 43 61 32 8 San Jose Earthquakes 33 6 12 15 35 49 30 9 Chivas USA 33 8 6 19 28 61 30 Eastern Conference 1 DC United 34 17 8 9 52 37 59 2 New England Revolution 33 16 4 13 50 46 52 3 Columbus Crew 33 13 10 10 50 41 49 4 Sporting Kansas City 33 14 7 12 48 39 49 5 New York Red Bulls 33 12 11 10 53 50 47 6 Philadelphia Union 33 10 12 11 50 49 42 7 Toronto FC 33 11 8 14 44 53 41 8 Houston Dynamo 34 11 6 17 39 58 39 9 Chicago Fire 34 6 18 10 41 51 36 10 Impact Montreal 34 6 10 18 38 58 28 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 25 New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2330) Sunday, October 26 FC Dallas v Portland Timbers (0030) Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids (0100) Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (2000) Chivas USA v San Jose Earthquakes (2030) Monday, October 27 Sporting Kansas City v New York Red Bulls (0030)