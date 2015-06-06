June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, June 5
Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 15 8 4 3 19 13 28
2 New England Revolution 14 5 6 3 20 18 21
3 New York Red Bulls 13 4 5 4 17 17 17
4 Toronto FC 11 5 1 5 17 15 16
5 Columbus Crew 13 4 4 5 19 19 16
6 Philadelphia Union 15 4 3 8 17 23 15
7 Orlando City SC 13 3 5 5 16 17 14
8 Chicago Fire 12 4 2 6 15 17 14
9 Impact Montreal 9 3 2 4 11 14 11
10 New York City FC 13 1 5 7 10 17 8
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 13 8 2 3 20 10 26
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 15 7 2 6 17 15 23
3 Sporting Kansas City 13 5 6 2 21 15 21
4 FC Dallas 13 6 3 4 18 19 21
5 LA Galaxy 15 5 6 4 15 17 21
6 Houston Dynamo 15 5 5 5 21 19 20
7 Portland Timbers 14 5 4 5 13 14 19
8 San Jose Earthquakes 13 5 3 5 14 15 18
9 Real Salt Lake 14 4 5 5 13 18 17
10 Colorado Rapids 13 2 7 4 11 12 13
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 6
DC United v Toronto FC (2300)
Philadelphia Union v New York City FC (2300)
Columbus Crew v Impact Montreal (2330)
Sunday, June 7
Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC (0030)
Sporting Kansas City v Seattle Sounders (0030)
LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
Portland Timbers v New England Revolution (0230)
Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids (2100)
San Jose Earthquakes v FC Dallas (2300)