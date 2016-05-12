May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 11
Colorado Rapids 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
FC Dallas 2 Portland Timbers 1
Philadelphia Union 2 LA Galaxy 2
San Jose Earthquakes 3 Houston Dynamo 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Chicago Fire 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 10 4 3 3 17 15 15
2 Philadelphia Union 9 4 2 3 13 10 14
3 Toronto FC 9 4 2 3 10 7 14
4 New York City FC 10 3 4 3 15 15 13
5 Orlando City SC 9 2 5 2 16 14 11
6 New York Red Bulls 10 3 1 6 13 18 10
7 DC United 10 2 4 4 11 13 10
8 New England Revolution 11 1 7 3 13 20 10
9 Columbus Crew 9 2 3 4 11 14 9
10 Chicago Fire 8 1 4 3 8 10 7
Western Conference
1 Colorado Rapids 11 7 2 2 14 8 23
2 FC Dallas 12 6 2 4 17 19 20
3 LA Galaxy 10 5 4 1 24 12 19
4 San Jose Earthquakes 11 5 3 3 15 14 18
5 Real Salt Lake 9 5 2 2 14 13 17
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 12 5 2 5 16 17 17
7 Sporting Kansas City 12 4 2 6 11 13 14
8 Seattle Sounders 9 4 1 4 10 10 13
9 Portland Timbers 11 3 3 5 16 20 12
10 Houston Dynamo 10 2 2 6 17 19 8
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 13
DC United v New York Red Bulls (2300)
Saturday, May 14
Montreal Impact v Philadelphia Union (2100)
Columbus Crew v Colorado Rapids (2330)
New England Revolution v Chicago Fire (2330)
Toronto FC v Vancouver Whitecaps (2330)
Sunday, May 15
Houston Dynamo v Real Salt Lake (0030)
FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (0100)
Sporting Kansas City v Orlando City SC (1930)
Portland Timbers v New York City FC (2330)