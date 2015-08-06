Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 5 Impact Montreal 1 New York Red Bulls 1 Toronto FC 4 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 24 12 5 7 33 26 41 2 New York Red Bulls 21 9 6 6 33 25 33 3 Toronto FC 21 9 4 8 36 35 31 4 Columbus Crew 23 8 7 8 36 38 31 5 New England Revolution 24 8 7 9 32 36 31 6 Impact Montreal 20 8 4 8 29 30 28 7 Orlando City SC 23 7 6 10 32 37 27 8 New York City FC 22 6 6 10 31 34 24 9 Chicago Fire 21 6 4 11 24 30 22 10 Philadelphia Union 23 6 4 13 29 40 22 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 23 12 3 8 30 22 39 2 FC Dallas 22 11 5 6 32 27 38 3 LA Galaxy 24 10 7 7 39 29 37 4 Sporting Kansas City 20 9 7 4 30 21 34 5 Portland Timbers 23 9 6 8 24 28 33 6 Seattle Sounders 23 10 2 11 25 24 32 7 Real Salt Lake 23 7 8 8 27 33 29 8 Houston Dynamo 22 7 7 8 28 27 28 9 San Jose Earthquakes 21 7 5 9 22 27 26 10 Colorado Rapids 21 5 9 7 19 22 24 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 8 Portland Timbers v Chicago Fire (0300) Toronto FC v Sporting Kansas City (2000) Orlando City SC v Philadelphia Union (2330) Sunday, August 9 Impact Montreal v DC United (0000) Colorado Rapids v Columbus Crew (0100) Houston Dynamo v San Jose Earthquakes (0100) Vancouver Whitecaps v Real Salt Lake (0200) LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (2000) New York Red Bulls v New York City FC (2300)