Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 5
Impact Montreal 1 New York Red Bulls 1
Toronto FC 4 Orlando City SC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 24 12 5 7 33 26 41
2 New York Red Bulls 21 9 6 6 33 25 33
3 Toronto FC 21 9 4 8 36 35 31
4 Columbus Crew 23 8 7 8 36 38 31
5 New England Revolution 24 8 7 9 32 36 31
6 Impact Montreal 20 8 4 8 29 30 28
7 Orlando City SC 23 7 6 10 32 37 27
8 New York City FC 22 6 6 10 31 34 24
9 Chicago Fire 21 6 4 11 24 30 22
10 Philadelphia Union 23 6 4 13 29 40 22
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 23 12 3 8 30 22 39
2 FC Dallas 22 11 5 6 32 27 38
3 LA Galaxy 24 10 7 7 39 29 37
4 Sporting Kansas City 20 9 7 4 30 21 34
5 Portland Timbers 23 9 6 8 24 28 33
6 Seattle Sounders 23 10 2 11 25 24 32
7 Real Salt Lake 23 7 8 8 27 33 29
8 Houston Dynamo 22 7 7 8 28 27 28
9 San Jose Earthquakes 21 7 5 9 22 27 26
10 Colorado Rapids 21 5 9 7 19 22 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 8
Portland Timbers v Chicago Fire (0300)
Toronto FC v Sporting Kansas City (2000)
Orlando City SC v Philadelphia Union (2330)
Sunday, August 9
Impact Montreal v DC United (0000)
Colorado Rapids v Columbus Crew (0100)
Houston Dynamo v San Jose Earthquakes (0100)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Real Salt Lake (0200)
LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (2000)
New York Red Bulls v New York City FC (2300)