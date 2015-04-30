April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 29 New York Red Bulls 1 Colorado Rapids 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New England Revolution 8 4 2 2 10 7 14 2 DC United 7 4 2 1 8 6 14 3 New York Red Bulls 7 3 4 0 11 6 13 4 Columbus Crew 7 3 2 2 12 6 11 5 Chicago Fire 6 3 0 3 6 7 9 6 Orlando City SC 8 2 2 4 6 10 8 7 Toronto FC 6 2 0 4 10 11 6 8 New York City FC 8 1 3 4 5 7 6 9 Philadelphia Union 9 1 3 5 10 17 6 10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 5 1 3 11 9 16 2 FC Dallas 8 4 2 2 11 11 14 3 Seattle Sounders 7 4 1 2 10 5 13 4 LA Galaxy 8 3 3 2 9 8 12 5 Houston Dynamo 8 2 4 2 10 8 10 6 Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 2 11 12 10 7 Portland Timbers 8 2 3 3 7 8 9 8 San Jose Earthquakes 7 3 0 4 7 9 9 9 Real Salt Lake 7 2 3 2 6 9 9 10 Colorado Rapids 8 1 5 2 7 7 8 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 2 Houston Dynamo v FC Dallas (0000) Real Salt Lake v San Jose Earthquakes (0200) Philadelphia Union v Toronto FC (2000) DC United v Columbus Crew (2300) New England Revolution v New York Red Bulls (2330) Sunday, May 3 LA Galaxy v Colorado Rapids (0230) Portland Timbers v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230) Sporting Kansas City v Chicago Fire (2100) New York City FC v Seattle Sounders (2300)