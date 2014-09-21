Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, September 20
Chicago Fire 3 DC United 3
Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 0
Impact Montreal 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0
LA Galaxy 2 FC Dallas 1
New York Red Bulls 4 Seattle Sounders 1
Philadelphia Union 0 Houston Dynamo 0
Portland Timbers 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Friday, September 19
Real Salt Lake 5 Colorado Rapids 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 29 15 9 5 59 31 54
2 Seattle Sounders 28 17 3 8 52 41 54
3 Real Salt Lake 29 13 10 6 49 36 49
4 FC Dallas 29 13 6 10 49 39 45
5 Portland Timbers 29 9 12 8 52 48 39
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 8 13 8 36 39 37
7 Colorado Rapids 29 8 7 14 40 53 31
8 San Jose Earthquakes 28 6 10 12 33 41 28
9 Chivas USA 28 6 6 16 23 51 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 29 14 6 9 45 34 48
2 Sporting Kansas City 29 13 6 10 43 34 45
3 New England Revolution 29 13 3 13 41 40 42
4 New York Red Bulls 29 10 11 8 48 42 41
5 Columbus Crew 29 10 10 9 41 36 40
6 Philadelphia Union 29 9 11 9 45 43 38
7 Toronto FC 27 9 7 11 36 43 34
8 Houston Dynamo 28 9 6 13 33 50 33
9 Chicago Fire 28 5 16 7 37 43 31
10 Impact Montreal 29 6 6 17 34 52 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Toronto FC v Chivas USA (1900)