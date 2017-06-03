June 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 3 New York City FC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Sporting Kansas City 3 Minnesota United FC 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Atlanta United FC 1 Friday, June 2 Portland Timbers 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 14 8 5 1 26 12 29 2 New York City FC 15 7 3 5 27 19 24 3 Chicago Fire 13 7 3 3 23 16 24 4 Orlando City SC 14 7 2 5 16 18 23 5 Columbus Crew 15 7 1 7 23 24 22 6 New York Red Bulls 14 6 2 6 15 20 20 7 Atlanta United FC 13 5 3 5 28 20 18 8 New England Revolution 14 4 5 5 23 21 17 9 Philadelphia Union 14 4 4 6 20 18 16 10 DC United 13 4 2 7 10 21 14 11 Montreal Impact 11 3 4 4 18 18 13 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 15 7 4 4 19 10 25 2 Houston Dynamo 14 7 2 5 27 21 23 3 Portland Timbers 14 6 3 5 24 21 21 4 FC Dallas 12 5 5 2 15 9 20 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 1 6 18 18 19 6 San Jose Earthquakes 15 5 4 6 16 20 19 7 LA Galaxy 12 5 2 5 19 19 17 8 Seattle Sounders 14 4 4 6 17 22 16 9 Minnesota United FC 14 4 2 8 19 33 14 10 Real Salt Lake 15 4 2 9 13 29 14 11 Colorado Rapids 12 3 1 8 10 17 10 Still being played (GMT): Saturday, June 3 DC United v LA Galaxy (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 3 Montreal Impact v New York Red Bulls (2330) New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2330) Sunday, June 4 FC Dallas v Real Salt Lake (0000) Colorado Rapids v Columbus Crew (0100) Orlando City SC v Chicago Fire (2330) Monday, June 5 Seattle Sounders v Houston Dynamo (0200)