Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 20
Colorado Rapids 3 LA Galaxy 4
Seattle Sounders 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 23 13 3 7 39 31 42
2 Real Salt Lake 24 11 9 4 38 28 42
3 FC Dallas 24 11 6 7 43 32 39
4 LA Galaxy 22 10 7 5 39 26 37
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 23 7 12 4 33 29 33
6 Portland Timbers 24 7 10 7 39 39 31
7 Colorado Rapids 25 8 6 11 37 39 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 22 6 7 9 26 28 25
9 Chivas USA 23 6 6 11 21 36 24
Eastern Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 24 12 6 6 36 23 42
2 DC United 23 12 4 7 36 26 40
3 Toronto FC 22 9 5 8 33 34 32
4 Columbus Crew 24 7 9 8 32 32 30
5 New York Red Bulls 23 6 10 7 35 34 28
6 Philadelphia Union 24 6 9 9 36 39 27
7 New England Revolution 23 8 3 12 30 36 27
8 Chicago Fire 23 4 13 6 29 35 25
9 Houston Dynamo 23 7 4 12 25 42 25
10 Impact Montreal 23 4 5 14 23 41 17
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 23
FC Dallas v Real Salt Lake (0100)
New York Red Bulls v Impact Montreal (2300)
Toronto FC v Chicago Fire (2300)
Columbus Crew v Houston Dynamo (2330)
New England Revolution v Chivas USA (2330)
Sunday, August 24
Sporting Kansas City v DC United (0030)
LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2100)
Monday, August 25
Philadelphia Union v San Jose Earthquakes (0000)