June 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 7
San Jose Earthquakes 0 FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 0 Colorado Rapids 0
Saturday, June 6
Chicago Fire 2 Orlando City SC 3
Columbus Crew 1 Impact Montreal 2
DC United 1 Toronto FC 2
LA Galaxy 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Philadelphia Union 1 New York City FC 2
Portland Timbers 2 New England Revolution 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 Seattle Sounders 0
Friday, June 5
Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 16 8 4 4 20 15 28
2 New England Revolution 15 5 6 4 20 20 21
3 Toronto FC 12 6 1 5 19 16 19
4 Orlando City SC 14 4 5 5 19 19 17
5 New York Red Bulls 13 4 5 4 17 17 17
6 Columbus Crew 14 4 4 6 20 21 16
7 Philadelphia Union 16 4 3 9 18 25 15
8 Impact Montreal 10 4 2 4 13 15 14
9 Chicago Fire 13 4 2 7 17 20 14
10 New York City FC 14 2 5 7 12 18 11
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 14 8 2 4 20 11 26
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 8 2 6 18 15 26
3 Sporting Kansas City 14 6 6 2 22 15 24
4 Portland Timbers 15 6 4 5 15 14 22
5 FC Dallas 14 6 4 4 18 19 22
6 LA Galaxy 16 5 6 5 15 18 21
7 Houston Dynamo 15 5 5 5 21 19 20
8 San Jose Earthquakes 14 5 4 5 14 15 19
9 Real Salt Lake 15 4 6 5 13 18 18
10 Colorado Rapids 14 2 8 4 11 12 14