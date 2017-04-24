April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Minnesota United FC 1 Colorado Rapids 0
LA Galaxy 0 Seattle Sounders 3
New York City FC 1 Orlando City SC 2
Saturday, April 22
FC Dallas 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
New England Revolution 2 DC United 2
New York Red Bulls 2 Columbus Crew 0
Real Salt Lake 1 Atlanta United FC 3
Houston Dynamo 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Philadelphia Union 3 Montreal Impact 3
Portland Timbers 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Friday, April 21
Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Orlando City SC 6 5 0 1 8 5 15
2 Columbus Crew 8 4 1 3 11 10 13
3 New York Red Bulls 8 4 1 3 9 9 13
4 Atlanta United FC 7 3 2 2 17 8 11
5 Chicago Fire 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
6 New York City FC 7 3 1 3 11 7 10
7 Toronto FC 7 2 4 1 10 7 10
8 New England Revolution 8 2 3 3 11 11 9
9 DC United 7 2 2 3 6 12 8
10 Montreal Impact 7 1 4 2 10 12 7
11 Philadelphia Union 7 0 3 4 8 14 3
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 8 5 1 2 18 10 16
2 FC Dallas 6 4 2 0 8 3 14
3 Houston Dynamo 7 4 1 2 15 11 13
4 Sporting Kansas City 7 3 3 1 6 3 12
5 Seattle Sounders 7 2 3 2 11 8 9
6 San Jose Earthquakes 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
7 Real Salt Lake 8 2 2 4 9 12 8
8 Minnesota United FC 8 2 2 4 13 24 8
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 7 2 1 4 9 13 7
10 LA Galaxy 7 2 0 5 8 13 6
11 Colorado Rapids 6 1 1 4 5 9 4