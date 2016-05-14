May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Montreal Impact 1 Philadelphia Union 1 Friday, May 13 DC United 2 New York Red Bulls 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 11 4 4 3 18 16 16 2 Philadelphia Union 10 4 3 3 14 11 15 3 Toronto FC 9 4 2 3 10 7 14 4 New York City FC 10 3 4 3 15 15 13 5 DC United 11 3 4 4 13 13 13 6 Orlando City SC 9 2 5 2 16 14 11 7 New York Red Bulls 11 3 1 7 13 20 10 8 New England Revolution 11 1 7 3 13 20 10 9 Columbus Crew 9 2 3 4 11 14 9 10 Chicago Fire 8 1 4 3 8 10 7 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 11 7 2 2 14 8 23 2 FC Dallas 12 6 2 4 17 19 20 3 LA Galaxy 10 5 4 1 24 12 19 4 San Jose Earthquakes 11 5 3 3 15 14 18 5 Real Salt Lake 9 5 2 2 14 13 17 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 12 5 2 5 16 17 17 7 Sporting Kansas City 12 4 2 6 11 13 14 8 Seattle Sounders 9 4 1 4 10 10 13 9 Portland Timbers 11 3 3 5 16 20 12 10 Houston Dynamo 10 2 2 6 17 19 8 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 14 Columbus Crew v Colorado Rapids (2330) New England Revolution v Chicago Fire (2330) Toronto FC v Vancouver Whitecaps (2330) Sunday, May 15 Houston Dynamo v Real Salt Lake (0030) FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (0100) Sporting Kansas City v Orlando City SC (1930) Portland Timbers v New York City FC (2330)