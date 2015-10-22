Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 21
Sporting Kansas City 0 Colorado Rapids 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 33 17 6 10 60 42 57
2 DC United 33 15 6 12 43 40 51
3 Columbus Crew 33 14 8 11 53 53 50
4 Toronto FC 33 15 4 14 57 56 49
5 Impact Montreal 33 14 6 13 46 43 48
6 New England Revolution 33 13 8 12 45 46 47
7 Orlando City SC 33 12 8 13 46 55 44
8 New York City FC 33 10 7 16 48 55 37
9 Philadelphia Union 33 9 7 17 41 55 34
10 Chicago Fire 33 8 6 19 42 56 30
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 33 17 6 10 50 38 57
2 LA Galaxy 33 14 9 10 55 44 51
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 33 15 5 13 42 36 50
4 Portland Timbers 33 14 8 11 37 38 50
5 Seattle Sounders 33 14 6 13 41 35 48
6 Sporting Kansas City 33 13 9 11 46 44 48
7 San Jose Earthquakes 33 13 8 12 40 37 47
8 Houston Dynamo 33 11 9 13 42 46 42
9 Real Salt Lake 33 11 8 14 37 45 41
10 Colorado Rapids 33 9 10 14 32 39 37
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Columbus Crew v DC United (2100)
Impact Montreal v Toronto FC (2100)
New York City FC v New England Revolution (2100)
Philadelphia Union v Orlando City SC (2100)
Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls (2300)
FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)
Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids (2300)
Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Sporting Kansas City v LA Galaxy (2300)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Houston Dynamo (2300)