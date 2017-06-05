Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
June 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 4 Orlando City SC 0 Chicago Fire 0 Seattle Sounders 1 Houston Dynamo 0 Saturday, June 3 Colorado Rapids 2 Columbus Crew 1 DC United 0 LA Galaxy 0 FC Dallas 6 Real Salt Lake 2 Montreal Impact 1 New York Red Bulls 0 New England Revolution 3 Toronto FC 0 New York City FC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Sporting Kansas City 3 Minnesota United FC 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Atlanta United FC 1 Friday, June 2 Portland Timbers 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 15 8 5 2 26 15 29 2 Chicago Fire 14 7 4 3 23 16 25 3 New York City FC 15 7 3 5 27 19 24 4 Orlando City SC 15 7 3 5 16 18 24 5 Columbus Crew 16 7 1 8 24 26 22 6 New York Red Bulls 15 6 2 7 15 21 20 7 New England Revolution 15 5 5 5 26 21 20 8 Atlanta United FC 13 5 3 5 28 20 18 9 Philadelphia Union 14 4 4 6 20 18 16 10 Montreal Impact 12 4 4 4 19 18 16 11 DC United 14 4 3 7 10 21 15 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 15 7 4 4 19 10 25 2 Houston Dynamo 15 7 2 6 27 22 23 3 FC Dallas 13 6 5 2 21 11 23 4 Portland Timbers 14 6 3 5 24 21 21 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 1 6 18 18 19 6 Seattle Sounders 15 5 4 6 18 22 19 7 San Jose Earthquakes 15 5 4 6 16 20 19 8 LA Galaxy 13 5 3 5 19 19 18 9 Minnesota United FC 14 4 2 8 19 33 14 10 Real Salt Lake 16 4 2 10 15 35 14 11 Colorado Rapids 13 4 1 8 12 18 13
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.